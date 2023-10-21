Whales Use Seaweed as Toothbrushes and Socialize, Study Finds

New research from Australia suggests that whales engage in a behavior known as “kelping,” where they throw seaweed on their heads and hold it in their mouths. The study, which analyzed aerial footage and social media posts of over 160 whale interactions, found that this behavior may serve as a makeshift toothbrush, a body scrub, and a way of strengthening social bonds among whales.

Dr. Olaf Meynecke, a research fellow at Griffith University, co-authored the study and used aerial observations, drone shots, and social media footage to analyze this newly discovered behavior. He noted that kelping has been observed in both the northern and southern hemispheres, making it a “global phenomenon.”

The whales primarily target a specific spot on their heads when engaging in kelping. Dr. Meynecke explains that this behavior is observed in various species of baleen whales, which have a bristly whalebone instead of teeth. He suggests that the sensory system on their heads may be stimulated touching the seaweed, providing a pleasant sensation. Additionally, the act of swimming through the seaweed may serve as a way for the whales to clean hard-to-reach areas of their mouths.

Nevertheless, Dr. Meynecke also highlights the social aspect of kelping. The researchers observed instances where whales shared kelp with each other and witnessed other whales approaching to investigate the scene. This suggests that kelping can be a positive activity shared among whales, strengthening their social bonds.

The study also raises concerns about the impact of seaweed die-offs in the areas where whales inhabit. By highlighting the positive impact of seaweed on whale well-being, conservation efforts can be better informed and focused.

Source: BBC News – Science & Environment

Definitions:

– Baleen Whales: Whales belonging to the suborder Mysticeti, characterized the presence of baleen plates used for filter feeding.

– Kelping: The behavior exhibited whales when they throw seaweed on their heads and hold it in their mouths.

– Seaweed Die-Off: The phenomenon where large areas of seaweed and kelp perish, potentially affecting marine ecosystems.

