The Influence of Celebrities on Hair Trends: From ‘the Rachel’ to TikTok

In our fascination with the lives of celebrities, we are tapping into an inherent human inclination. Whether it’s through genuine relationships or one-sided connections mediated screens, we are wired to process these interactions as social bonds. According to media psychologist Forster, our interest in celebrities is fueled the belief that we actually know them. We feel entitled to weigh in on their choices, like debating whether Justin Bieber should be with Selena Gomez or Hailey Bieber.

Professor Bradley J. Bond, specializing in communications, recognizes that celebrities’ fame and influence extend beyond personal lives and into cultural ramifications. Their aesthetic choices can create shifts in trends and societal norms. Take, for instance, the iconic “Rachel” haircut from Friends. Jennifer Aniston’s hairstyle in the ’90s became a cultural phenomenon, with millions of people replicating it. Decades later, it is experiencing a revival through platforms like TikTok, where hashtags related to the haircut amass billions of views.

Bond explains that our desire to be part of a group drives us to mimic these trends. We seek a sense of identity based on the people we surround ourselves with. Thus, copying a popular hairstyle isn’t merely following a trend; it is a way of connecting and finding a place within a larger social context.

As our fascination with celebrities continues to evolve in the digital age, their influence on hair trends remains undeniable. From the “Rachel” to countless other iconic hairstyles, celebrities have the power to shape our aesthetic choices and redefine what is considered fashionable. And while our celebrity crushes and para-social relationships may lack direct personal connections, they still hold sway over our style preferences and the trends we choose to adopt.

Photo: Getty Images