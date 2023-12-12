Why are they called Peaky Blinders?

Unveiling the Mystery: The Origins of the Name “Peaky Blinders”

Introduction

The hit television series “Peaky Blinders” has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and gritty portrayal of post-World War I Birmingham. However, one question that often arises among fans is the origin of the show’s intriguing title. In this article, we delve into the history behind the name “Peaky Blinders” and shed light on its fascinating roots.

The Origins

The term “Peaky Blinders” is believed to have originated from a real-life gang that operated in the slums of Birmingham during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The gang, known as the Peaky Blinders, was notorious for their distinctive style and criminal activities. The name itself is said to have derived from the practice of attaching razor blades to the peaks of their flat caps, which they would use as weapons during fights.

The Gang’s Legacy

The Peaky Blinders gained notoriety for their involvement in various criminal activities, including illegal gambling, protection rackets, and street violence. Their influence extended beyond the streets of Birmingham, reaching as far as London. Despite their criminal reputation, the gang was also known for their sense of style, often sporting tailored suits, silk scarves, and their trademark flat caps.

FAQ

Q: Is the television series historically accurate?

A: While “Peaky Blinders” draws inspiration from the real-life gang, the show takes creative liberties and fictionalizes many aspects of the story for dramatic effect.

Q: Did the real Peaky Blinders really attach razor blades to their caps?

A: The practice of attaching razor blades to their caps is a subject of debate among historians. While some argue that it was a common practice among gangs of the time, others believe it to be a myth or exaggeration.

Q: Are there any surviving members of the original Peaky Blinders gang?

A: The last known surviving member of the gang, Harry Fowles, passed away in 2019 at the age of 104. With his death, the last living link to the original Peaky Blinders was lost.

Conclusion

The name “Peaky Blinders” has become synonymous with a captivating television series that has garnered a massive following. While the show takes creative liberties, its title pays homage to a real-life gang that once roamed the streets of Birmingham. The legacy of the Peaky Blinders lives on, captivating audiences and leaving them intrigued the origins of their notorious name.