Bollywood Deepfakes: A Disturbing Trend with Serious Consequences

Deepfakes have become a disturbing trend in the world of Bollywood, with several high-profile celebrities falling victim to these malicious videos. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has made it easier than ever to create convincing fake audio and video content, leading to the proliferation of deepfakes not only in Hollywood but also in Bollywood.

Actresses Rashmika Mandanna, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Alia Bhatt are among the stars who have been targeted deepfake videos, where their faces or voices are replaced with someone else’s. These videos often utilize pictures taken from social media profiles without the celebrities’ consent, adding to the violation of their privacy.

India, with its large young population and heavy use of social media, is particularly vulnerable to the spread of deepfakes. The fascination with Bollywood and celebrity culture amplifies the problem, as videos spread quickly and generate ad revenue. Additionally, there is a possibility of data being sold to unknowing viewers who engage with the content.

While deepfakes have predominantly targeted women, particularly in non-consensual pornographic content, the consequences extend beyond just the violation of privacy. Deepfakes perpetuate the objectification and devaluation of women, as their worth is often equated with beauty standards. The non-consensual nature of these videos denies women their dignity and agency over the depiction of their bodies.

As deepfake videos continue to spread, there have been growing calls for action. Governments and tech companies are being urged to take a stand against this alarming trend. India’s government has already taken steps to address the issue, implementing IT rules that place responsibility on social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation.

However, the problem of deepfakes is not limited to India alone. It’s a global issue that needs to be tackled collectively. Social media platforms must take proactive measures to identify and remove deepfake content. Male allyship is also crucial in combating deepfakes, as more support is needed to address the concerns raised victims.

The rise of deepfakes poses serious consequences not only for celebrities but also for democratic viability in elections and the overall trust in media. It is imperative that we remain vigilant and take decisive action to protect the integrity and dignity of individuals in the face of this dangerous trend.