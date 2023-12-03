Why are there no live channels on Hotstar?

Why Hotstar Lacks Live Channels: A Closer Look at the Popular Streaming Platform

Hotstar, the renowned streaming platform, has gained immense popularity over the years for its vast library of on-demand content. However, one question that often arises among users is why Hotstar does not offer live channels like traditional television networks. In this article, we delve into the reasons behind this absence and shed light on some frequently asked questions.

Why doesn’t Hotstar provide live channels?

Hotstar primarily focuses on providing a wide range of on-demand content, including movies, TV shows, and sports events. This approach allows users to watch their favorite programs at their convenience, without being tied to a specific broadcasting schedule. By offering a vast library of content, Hotstar caters to the diverse preferences of its users, ensuring they have access to a plethora of entertainment options.

Does Hotstar offer any live sports?

Yes, Hotstar does offer live sports streaming. In fact, it is one of the platform’s key features. Hotstar provides live coverage of various sporting events, including cricket, football, tennis, and more. Users can enjoy real-time action, expert analysis, and exclusive content related to their favorite sports.

Can I watch live news on Hotstar?

While Hotstar does not offer live news channels, it provides news updates and highlights from various sources. Users can stay informed about the latest happenings through Hotstar’s news section, which curates news articles and videos from trusted publishers.

Is there an additional cost for live sports on Hotstar?

Hotstar offers both free and premium subscriptions. While some sports content is available for free, certain live sports events and premium content require a subscription. The premium subscription, known as Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium, provides access to a wider range of content, including live sports.

In conclusion, Hotstar’s decision to focus on on-demand content rather than live channels stems from its aim to provide users with flexibility and convenience. By offering a vast library of content and live sports streaming, Hotstar ensures that users can enjoy their favorite programs and sporting events at their own pace.