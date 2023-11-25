Why are there no high wing airliners?

In the world of aviation, there are two main types of wing configurations: high wing and low wing. While low wing airliners, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, dominate the skies, high wing airliners are a rare sight. But have you ever wondered why there are no high wing airliners? Let’s delve into this intriguing question.

What is a high wing airliner?

A high wing airliner is an aircraft where the wings are attached to the top of the fuselage, positioning them above the cabin. This configuration is commonly seen in smaller aircraft, such as regional turboprops like the ATR 72 or the de Havilland Canada Dash 8.

Why are high wing airliners uncommon?

One of the primary reasons for the scarcity of high wing airliners is the design’s impact on passenger experience. With the wings positioned above the cabin, the view from the windows can be obstructed, limiting the passengers’ ability to enjoy the scenery during their flight. Additionally, the high wing configuration can make it more challenging to evacuate passengers in case of an emergency, as the wings could hinder the use of emergency exits.

Are there any advantages to high wing airliners?

While high wing airliners may be less common, they do offer some advantages in specific situations. The high wing configuration provides better ground clearance, making it suitable for operations on unpaved runways or in regions with rough terrain. This is why high wing aircraft are often used for cargo transportation, as they can easily handle loading and unloading operations.

Could we see more high wing airliners in the future?

Although high wing airliners are currently rare in commercial aviation, it is not entirely impossible to see an increase in their numbers in the future. As technology advances, aircraft designers may find innovative solutions to overcome the challenges associated with high wing configurations, making them more appealing for passenger flights.

In conclusion, the scarcity of high wing airliners in commercial aviation can be attributed to the impact on passenger experience and emergency procedures. However, these configurations still find their place in specialized operations, such as cargo transportation. As the aviation industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see if high wing airliners make a comeback in the skies.