Title: Unveiling the Mystery: The Presence of Monkeys in The Last of Us

Introduction:

In the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, players encounter a variety of challenges and unexpected encounters. Among the many intriguing elements of the game, one question that often arises is: Why are there monkeys in The Last of Us? Let’s delve into this enigma and shed some light on this peculiar aspect of the game.

The Monkeys of The Last of Us:

Monkeys play a minor yet significant role in The Last of Us. These primates are not your ordinary monkeys; they are infected with the Cordyceps fungus, the same fungal infection that has devastated humanity and turned most humans into terrifying creatures known as “infected.” These infected monkeys, commonly referred to as “Clicker Monkeys,” exhibit similar behavior to their human counterparts, attacking anything that poses a threat to their survival.

FAQs:

Q: What are Clicker Monkeys?

A: Clicker Monkeys are monkeys infected with the Cordyceps fungus, which has transformed them into aggressive creatures that attack anything in their path.

Q: How did the monkeys become infected?

A: Just like humans, monkeys in The Last of Us became infected through exposure to the Cordyceps fungus. The fungus takes over their bodies, altering their behavior and turning them into hostile creatures.

Q: Do the monkeys pose a threat to the player?

A: Yes, encountering Clicker Monkeys can be dangerous for the player. They possess the same aggressive tendencies as infected humans and will attack if provoked or if they sense the player’s presence.

Conclusion:

The inclusion of infected monkeys in The Last of Us adds an extra layer of complexity to the game’s immersive world. These creatures serve as a reminder of the devastating effects of the Cordyceps fungus, showcasing the extent to which the infection has spread. As players navigate through the treacherous landscapes, they must remain vigilant, as even the animal kingdom has fallen victim to this relentless fungal outbreak.