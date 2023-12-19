Why Terry and Heather Dubrow are Selling Their Lavish Mansion

In a surprising turn of events, renowned plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow and his wife, reality TV star Heather Dubrow, have recently announced their decision to sell their opulent mansion in Orange County, California. The couple, who gained fame through their appearances on the hit reality show “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” have resided in the extravagant property for the past five years. The news of their decision has left fans and real estate enthusiasts wondering about the reasons behind this unexpected move.

FAQ:

Q: Why are the Dubrows selling their mansion?

A: The Dubrows have decided to sell their mansion to embark on a new chapter in their lives. They have expressed a desire for a change of scenery and a fresh start.

Q: How much is the mansion listed for?

A: The asking price for the Dubrows’ mansion is a staggering $18.8 million. The luxurious property boasts an array of lavish amenities and breathtaking views.

Q: Will the Dubrows continue to reside in Orange County?

A: While the Dubrows have not disclosed their exact plans, it is speculated that they will remain in Orange County, as it has been their home for many years.

Q: What are the standout features of the mansion?

A: The Dubrows’ mansion is a true architectural masterpiece, spanning over 22,000 square feet. It features nine bedrooms, sixteen bathrooms, a movie theater, a gym, a wine cellar, and a stunning rooftop deck with panoramic views.

Q: Are the Dubrows downsizing?

A: It is unclear whether the Dubrows are downsizing or seeking a different style of home. However, given their penchant for luxury, it is unlikely that they will compromise on opulence.

The Dubrows’ decision to sell their mansion has sparked speculation among fans and real estate enthusiasts alike. While the exact reasons for their move remain undisclosed, it is clear that the couple is ready for a change. With their impeccable taste and eye for luxury, it will be fascinating to see where the Dubrows’ next chapter takes them. As the mansion hits the market, eager buyers and curious onlookers eagerly await the outcome of this high-profile sale.

Definitions:

– Opulent: characterized luxury or wealth

– Renowned: widely known or respected

– Staggering: astonishing or overwhelming

– Speculated: guessed or theorized without firm evidence

– Panoramic: providing a wide view in all directions