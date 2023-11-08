Why are the Dennisons not in Hocus Pocus 2?

In a surprising turn of events, it has been confirmed that the beloved Dennison siblings will not be making an appearance in the highly anticipated sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. This news has left fans of the original 1993 cult classic wondering why the iconic trio will not be reprising their roles in the upcoming film.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the Dennison siblings?

A: The Dennison siblings are the main characters in the original Hocus Pocus film. Max Dennison, played Omri Katz, is the older brother, while his younger sister Dani is portrayed Thora Birch. Together with their friend Allison, they embark on a thrilling adventure to stop a coven of witches from becoming immortal.

Q: Why are the Dennisons not in Hocus Pocus 2?

A: The exact reason for the Dennison siblings’ absence in Hocus Pocus 2 has not been officially disclosed. However, it is speculated that the decision was made to focus on a new storyline and introduce fresh characters to the sequel.

Q: Will any of the original cast members be returning?

A: Yes, fans can still look forward to seeing some familiar faces in Hocus Pocus 2. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the mischievous Sanderson sisters, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. Their return is sure to bring back the nostalgic charm that made the original film so beloved.

While it may be disappointing for fans to learn that the Dennison siblings will not be part of Hocus Pocus 2, it is important to remember that sequels often introduce new characters and storylines to keep the franchise fresh. The absence of Max and Dani Dennison opens up the opportunity for a new generation of fans to connect with the film and its characters.

As the release date for Hocus Pocus 2 approaches, fans can only hope that the sequel will capture the same magic and Halloween spirit that made the original film a timeless classic.