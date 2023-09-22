Why Do People Think About the Roman Empire?

The Roman Empire has been a hot topic on TikTok recently, with many people asking men in their lives how often they think about the ancient civilization. The trend originated from an Instagram user in Sweden who encouraged her followers to ask the question and share the responses. Since then, the trend has gained popularity on TikTok, accumulating over 1.3 billion views under the hashtag #romanempire.

The belief is that men think about the Roman Empire more often than women, and the videos on TikTok seem to support this notion. Many women are shocked when their partners or family members respond with answers like “every day” or “multiple times a day.” The significance of the Roman Empire cannot be denied, as it lasted for around 1,000 years and left a lasting impact on modern civilizations.

When asked about why they frequently think about the Roman Empire, men provide a range of reasons. Some mention the Romans’ invention of the modern-day sewage system, which they associate with their daily bathroom routines. Others highlight their contributions to cement, roads, aqueducts, welfare, the calendar, and certain forms of surgery. However, not all men think about the Roman Empire on a regular basis; some don’t think about it at all.

CBS News conducted interviews with male correspondents to gauge their thoughts on the Roman Empire. While some men admitted to never thinking about it, others mentioned thinking about it once or twice a month. These individuals recognized the Roman Empire’s influence on history and philosophy, particularly its ties to ancient Greece.

The Roman Empire eventually fell due to various factors. “Barbarian invasions” led to military losses, economic troubles, and overspending. The empire eventually split into the Eastern and Western empires, with the Western Empire being overthrown Visigoths. The Eastern Empire continued as the Byzantine Empire before breaking up in the Middle Ages. Although the Roman Empire no longer exists, its impact still lingers in the minds of many.

In conclusion, the trend of asking men about their thoughts on the Roman Empire has gained popularity on social media platforms like TikTok. While men’s responses vary, the Roman Empire’s significance and lasting influence on modern civilizations cannot be denied.

Sources:

– Know Your Meme

– Rome’s tourism site

– CBS News