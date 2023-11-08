Why are people hating Hocus Pocus 2?

In recent weeks, there has been a surge of criticism and negativity surrounding the announcement of Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 Halloween film. While many fans were thrilled to hear about the return of the Sanderson sisters, played Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, others have expressed their disappointment and even outright hatred for the upcoming film. So, what exactly is causing this backlash?

FAQ:

Q: What is Hocus Pocus?

A: Hocus Pocus is a cult classic Halloween film released in 1993. It follows the story of three witches who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, and wreak havoc on the town.

Q: Why is there a sequel?

A: Hocus Pocus gained a massive following over the years, becoming a Halloween staple for many. The demand for a sequel has been high, leading Disney to finally greenlight Hocus Pocus 2.

Q: What are the reasons for the backlash?

A: There are several reasons contributing to the backlash against Hocus Pocus 2. Some fans believe that a sequel is unnecessary and fear it may tarnish the original’s legacy. Others are disappointed with the casting choices or the direction the story seems to be taking.

One of the main concerns voiced fans is the absence of the original director, Kenny Ortega, and the original screenwriters, Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert. Many worry that without their involvement, the sequel may not capture the same magic and charm that made the first film so beloved.

Additionally, some fans are unhappy with the casting decisions for the new characters. They feel that the addition of new faces may detract from the nostalgic appeal of the original cast.

It’s important to note that not all fans are against the sequel. There is still a significant portion of the fanbase eagerly awaiting the release of Hocus Pocus 2 and excited to see the Sanderson sisters back on the big screen.

In conclusion, the backlash against Hocus Pocus 2 stems from a variety of reasons, including concerns about the absence of key creative figures and dissatisfaction with casting choices. However, it’s essential to remember that opinions are subjective, and there are still many fans eagerly anticipating the sequel’s release. Only time will tell if Hocus Pocus 2 can live up to the expectations set its beloved predecessor.