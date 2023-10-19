Rising Production Costs and Strikes Impact Pricing for Streaming Services

Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and ESPN+ recently raised their prices, signaling a continuing trend of increasing costs in the entertainment industry. The companies cite higher production costs as the reason for the price hikes. However, the situation is more complex, with the industry grappling with inflation, boom and bust cycles of subscription services, and strikes writers and actors.

Inflation has had a significant impact on production costs, putting a strain on studios’ profitability. The rising cost of materials, such as plywood, steel, glass, and paint, has made it challenging for studios to build sets within budget. Additionally, the spread of the Omicron variant and the need to ensure a safe working environment for cast and crew have resulted in increased time and expenses for productions.

The post-pandemic surge in subscriber numbers for streaming services led media companies to invest heavily in content. However, as the number of subscriptions per person has returned to pre-pandemic levels, media companies that spent big on content and banked on continued subscriber growth are now struggling to achieve profitability.

In addition to rising costs, strikes Hollywood writers and actors seeking higher pay and job security have disrupted production. While a deal was reached with the writers, SAG-AFTRA remains on strike, impacting how writers and actors are compensated. Streaming shows typically have fewer episodes and longer breaks between seasons, leading to smaller paychecks and reduced residuals.

These challenges have led to higher subscription rates as media companies prioritize profitability. Some viewers are also opting for ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services to save money. As a result, media companies are shifting their focus towards profitability and are likely to continue passing higher costs to subscribers.

The long-term financial impact of the strikes remains uncertain. While the writers were able to negotiate better terms and benefits, which will increase production costs, the outcome of actors’ negotiations is still unknown.

As the entertainment industry grapples with rising costs and ongoing strikes, the question of whether media companies will continue passing those costs to subscribers or find alternative solutions remains to be seen.

