Why are M&S called St Michaels?

In the world of retail, few names are as iconic as Marks & Spencer, commonly known as M&S. Founded in 1884, this British multinational retailer has become synonymous with quality, style, and reliability. However, many people may be surprised to learn that M&S was not always known this name. In fact, for several decades, the company was called St Michaels. But why the change?

The Origins of St Michaels

When Michael Marks, a Polish immigrant, opened his first market stall in Leeds, England, in 1884, he named it simply “Penny Bazaar.” The concept was simple yet revolutionary: offering a wide range of products at affordable prices. The business thrived, and in 1894, Michael Marks partnered with Thomas Spencer, a former cashier, to form a new company. They decided to name it “Marks & Spencer,” combining their surnames.

The Transition to M&S

For over 70 years, the company operated under the name Marks & Spencer. However, in 1973, the decision was made to introduce a new brand name: St Michaels. This change aimed to modernize the company’s image and appeal to a wider audience. The name St Michaels was chosen as a tribute to the company’s founder, Michael Marks.

The Return to Marks & Spencer

While the St Michaels brand was successful for a time, the late 1990s, the company decided to revert to its original name, Marks & Spencer. This decision was driven a desire to reconnect with their heritage and reinforce the values that had made the brand so beloved.

In conclusion, the transition from St Michaels to Marks & Spencer was a strategic move to adapt to changing times and appeal to a broader customer base. While the St Michaels brand may be a thing of the past, the legacy of quality and reliability that it represented continues to thrive under the name Marks & Spencer.