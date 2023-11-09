Why are M&Ms getting rid of Spokescandies?

In a surprising move, Mars, Incorporated, the parent company of M&Ms, has announced that they will be retiring their beloved Spokescandies characters. These iconic mascots, including the lovable Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Orange, have been a staple of M&M’s marketing campaigns for decades. The decision has left many fans wondering why Mars is bidding farewell to these colorful and charismatic characters.

According to Mars, the decision to retire the Spokescandies is part of a broader marketing strategy aimed at modernizing the M&M’s brand. The company believes that it is time to refresh their image and connect with a new generation of consumers. By retiring the Spokescandies, Mars hopes to create a more contemporary and relevant brand identity.

FAQ:

Q: What are Spokescandies?

A: Spokescandies are the animated characters that represent different colors of M&M’s candies. They have been featured in various advertising campaigns and are widely recognized consumers.

Q: Why is Mars retiring the Spokescandies?

A: Mars believes that retiring the Spokescandies is necessary to update the M&M’s brand and appeal to a younger audience. They want to create a more modern and relevant image for their products.

Q: Will the Spokescandies disappear completely?

A: While the Spokescandies will no longer be featured in M&M’s advertising campaigns, Mars has stated that they will still be part of the M&M’s brand. They will continue to appear on packaging and in other promotional materials.

Q: What will replace the Spokescandies?

A: Mars has not revealed specific details about the new marketing strategy for M&M’s. However, they have hinted at introducing new characters and concepts that align with their updated brand image.

While the retirement of the Spokescandies may come as a disappointment to many longtime fans, it is important to remember that change is a natural part of any brand’s evolution. Mars is undoubtedly taking a calculated risk bidding farewell to these beloved characters, but only time will tell if their new marketing strategy will resonate with consumers. As M&M’s embarks on this new chapter, it will be interesting to see how they navigate the ever-changing landscape of the confectionery industry.