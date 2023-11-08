Why are Max and Allison not in Hocus Pocus 2?

Fans of the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus, were thrilled when news broke that a sequel was in the works. However, many were left wondering why the original stars, Max and Allison, played Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw respectively, would not be returning for Hocus Pocus 2. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this casting decision.

FAQ:

Q: Why are Max and Allison not in Hocus Pocus 2?

A: The decision to exclude Max and Allison from Hocus Pocus 2 was made the filmmakers. While the exact reasons have not been disclosed, it is common for sequels to introduce new characters and storylines to freshen up the franchise.

Q: Will the absence of Max and Allison affect the storyline?

A: It is unclear how the absence of Max and Allison will impact the storyline of Hocus Pocus 2. However, the sequel is expected to focus on a new generation of characters, including a new set of witches, played Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who are reprising their iconic roles as the Sanderson sisters.

Q: Will there be any references to Max and Allison in Hocus Pocus 2?

A: While it is uncertain if Max and Allison will be directly referenced in the sequel, it is not uncommon for filmmakers to pay homage to the original characters or include subtle nods to the previous film. Fans will have to wait and see if any connections are made between the two movies.

The decision to exclude Max and Allison from Hocus Pocus 2 may disappoint some fans who were hoping to see their favorite characters return. However, it is important to remember that sequels often aim to introduce new elements to keep the story fresh and engaging. With the return of the beloved Sanderson sisters and the introduction of new characters, Hocus Pocus 2 is sure to cast its own spell on audiences when it hits screens in the future.