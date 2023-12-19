Florida Governor DeSantis Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Remember Pearl Harbor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a directive for both the United States and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. This solemn occasion honors the lives lost and the sacrifices made during the Japanese attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor in 1941.

On December 7th, over 2,000 American soldiers and civilians tragically lost their lives, with more than 1,000 others sustaining injuries. In a surprise military strike, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched an attack just before 8 a.m. The United States responded swiftly, declaring war on Japan the following day and forming a military alliance with China.

Governor DeSantis emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring the brave veterans of World War II who fought for the nation. The flags will be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Florida, serving as a visible tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that fateful day.

This commemoration allows us to reflect on the significance of Pearl Harbor and the impact it had on shaping history. It reminds us of the bravery and resilience of our military personnel as they faced adversity and rallied together to defend the nation.

The Governor’s Office stands alongside the people of Florida in paying tribute to the lives lost and expressing gratitude for the courage displayed during one of the most defining moments in American history. By lowering the flags, we honor the memory of those who fell and remind ourselves of the enduring spirit that unites us as a nation.