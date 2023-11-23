Why are 75 inch TVs so much more than 65?

In the world of television technology, bigger is often considered better. With the rise of home theater systems and the increasing demand for immersive viewing experiences, larger screen sizes have become increasingly popular. However, when it comes to purchasing a new TV, you may have noticed that the price difference between a 75-inch TV and a 65-inch TV can be quite significant. So, why exactly are 75-inch TVs so much more expensive than their smaller counterparts?

Supply and Demand: One of the primary factors contributing to the price difference is the law of supply and demand. Simply put, there is a higher demand for 75-inch TVs compared to 65-inch TVs. As a result, manufacturers can charge a premium for larger screens due to the limited supply and higher production costs associated with manufacturing larger panels.

Production Costs: The production costs for larger TVs are generally higher due to the increased size of the display panel. Larger panels require more raw materials, such as glass and backlighting components, which can drive up the manufacturing expenses. Additionally, the manufacturing process for larger screens is more complex and requires specialized equipment, further adding to the overall cost.

Economies of Scale: Another factor that contributes to the price difference is economies of scale. Manufacturers often produce a larger quantity of smaller-sized TVs compared to larger ones. This allows them to benefit from economies of scale, which means they can produce more units at a lower cost per unit. On the other hand, the production volume for larger TVs is relatively lower, resulting in higher costs per unit.

FAQ:

Q: Are there any advantages to purchasing a 75-inch TV over a 65-inch TV?

A: Yes, a larger screen size can provide a more immersive viewing experience, especially for movies, sports, and gaming. It can make you feel like you’re part of the action.

Q: Are there any disadvantages to purchasing a 75-inch TV?

A: The main disadvantage is the higher price tag. Additionally, a larger TV may not be suitable for smaller rooms or spaces with limited viewing distances, as it can overwhelm the space and make viewing uncomfortable.

Q: Will the price difference between 75-inch and 65-inch TVs decrease in the future?

A: It is possible that as technology advances and manufacturing processes become more efficient, the price difference between different screen sizes may decrease. However, it is difficult to predict the exact timeline for such changes.

In conclusion, the price difference between 75-inch and 65-inch TVs can be attributed to factors such as supply and demand, production costs, and economies of scale. While larger TVs offer a more immersive viewing experience, they come at a higher cost. As technology continues to evolve, it is likely that the price difference between different screen sizes will gradually decrease, making larger TVs more accessible to a wider audience.