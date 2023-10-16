Why Apple TV+ Could Win the Rights to Stream “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

Apple TV+ is a strong contender in securing the rights to stream “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” for several reasons. Firstly, Apple Music and Taylor Swift have a close relationship. As one of the most popular music streaming services worldwide, Apple Music has exclusive rights to stream Swift’s music and has worked closely with her on marketing campaigns and other initiatives. This existing collaboration could give Apple TV+ an advantage in winning the rights to stream the concert film.

Secondly, Apple TV+ is known for its high-quality content and is focused on delivering exceptional viewing experiences. With a lineup of popular shows such as “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “Severance,” Apple TV+ has built a strong reputation for producing quality content. Additionally, the streaming service is investing heavily in new content, and securing the rights to stream “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” would be a significant achievement for Apple TV+.

Another factor working in Apple TV+’s favor is its wide availability across various devices. Apple TV+ can be accessed on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Smart TVs, and game consoles, ensuring a broad reach for the concert film. This accessibility would allow a large number of people to watch the performance if it were streamed on Apple TV+.

Lastly, Apple has the financial resources to outbid other streaming services for the rights to stream the tour. As one of the richest companies globally, Apple’s financial strength gives it an advantage in securing exclusive streaming rights.

Considering Apple TV+’s close relationship with Taylor Swift, its commitment to high-quality content, wide availability, and financial resources, it is reasonable to believe that Apple TV+ could be the ideal platform to stream “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

Source: Consolidated Theatres, Michael Grothaus for Fast Company, MacDailyNews