Unveiling the Mystery Behind Ant and Dec’s Covered Watches During I’m A Celebrity Trials

Have you ever noticed that Ant and Dec always cover their watches during the thrilling Bushtucker Trials on I’m A Celebrity? Viewers have been intrigued this recurring question, wondering why the hosts go to such lengths to conceal their watch faces. While some may have speculated that it’s to hide the branding, the truth is far more fascinating.

The reason behind Ant and Dec covering their watches is to ensure that the celebrity campmates remain unaware of the time during their stay on the show. With no clocks in camp, the contestants face the challenge of living in the jungle without any concept of time. This limitation adds an additional layer of difficulty to their already demanding experience.

Joel Dommett and Scarlett Moffatt, former hosts of I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, shed some light on this intriguing rule in 2017. Scarlett explained, “It’s so the campmates don’t know the time, so all the watches are covered for the people that see the campmates all the time, like Ant, Dec, and Medic Bob.” She went on to express how being completely disoriented without any sense of time heightens the contestants’ experience in the jungle.

This hidden detail showcases the meticulous attention to detail and immersive nature of the show. By depriving the celebrity campmates of the knowledge of time, the producers create an environment where they must rely solely on their instincts and adaptability.

So, the next time you tune in to watch I’m A Celebrity and notice Ant and Dec’s watches concealed, remember that it’s all part of the carefully crafted experience aimed at pushing the campmates to their limits and enhancing the excitement for viewers at home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why do Ant and Dec cover their watches on I’m A Celebrity?

Ant and Dec cover their watches to ensure that the celebrity campmates do not know the time during their stay on the show. This adds to the challenge of living in the jungle without any communication or information.

Is the reason for covering their watches related to branding?

No, covering their watches has nothing to do with branding. The purpose is solely to prevent the campmates from knowing the time.

Are there clocks in the camp for the contestants?

No, there are no clocks in the camp. The lack of clocks is intentional to maintain the disorientation of the contestants and immerse them fully in the jungle experience.

What do former hosts of I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp say about the covered watches?

Joel Dommett and Scarlett Moffatt explained that the covered watches ensure that the campmates remain unaware of the time. This disorientation adds to the contestants’ experience removing any concept of time.