Why am I not getting local channels on DISH?

Why Can’t I Access Local Channels on DISH?

Introduction

As a DISH subscriber, you may have noticed that you are unable to access your local channels. This can be frustrating, especially when you want to stay updated on local news, weather, and events. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind this issue and provide some frequently asked questions to help you understand the situation better.

Reasons for Not Receiving Local Channels

There are several reasons why you may not be receiving local channels on your DISH network. One common cause is that your satellite dish may not be properly aligned to receive the signals from the local broadcast towers. Additionally, if you recently moved or made changes to your subscription, it’s possible that your local channels were not included in your package.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What should I do if I’m not receiving local channels on DISH?

A: First, ensure that your satellite dish is properly aligned. You can do this contacting DISH customer support or using their online troubleshooting guides. If the issue persists, reach out to DISH to verify if your local channels are included in your subscription.

Q: Can I add local channels to my DISH package?

A: Yes, DISH offers local channel packages that you can add to your existing subscription. Contact DISH customer support to inquire about the available options and any associated costs.

Q: Why are local channels not automatically included in my DISH package?

A: Local channels are subject to geographical restrictions and licensing agreements. Therefore, they are not automatically included in all DISH packages. However, DISH provides various options for customers to add local channels based on their location.

Conclusion

If you find yourself unable to access local channels on your DISH network, it’s important to check your satellite dish alignment and verify your subscription package. By reaching out to DISH customer support, you can resolve the issue and enjoy the benefits of staying connected to your local community through news, weather updates, and more.