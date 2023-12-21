Why am I not getting ABC on Hulu?

Why Can’t I Find ABC on Hulu?

If you’re an avid Hulu user and have been searching for ABC shows without success, you may be wondering why this popular network is not available on the streaming platform. While Hulu offers a wide range of content from various networks, including NBC, CBS, and FOX, ABC is notably absent. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this and address some frequently asked questions.

Why isn’t ABC available on Hulu?

The absence of ABC on Hulu is primarily due to licensing agreements and contracts between the network and other streaming platforms. ABC has its own streaming service called ABC.com, which offers on-demand access to their shows. As a result, ABC has chosen not to make their content available on Hulu.

Can I watch ABC shows on Hulu Live TV?

Yes, you can! Hulu offers a live TV streaming service called Hulu + Live TV, which includes access to over 75 live channels, including ABC. With this subscription, you can watch ABC shows as they air, just like you would on traditional cable or satellite TV.

What other options do I have to watch ABC shows?

If you’re a cord-cutter and prefer not to subscribe to cable or satellite TV, there are alternative streaming services that offer ABC. Some popular options include:

1. ABC.com: As mentioned earlier, ABC has its own streaming service where you can watch their shows on-demand. However, please note that this service may require a cable provider login or a separate subscription.

2. ABC app: You can also download the ABC app on your mobile device or smart TV and stream ABC shows for free. Similar to ABC.com, some content may require a cable provider login.

3. Other streaming platforms: Services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV also offer ABC as part of their channel lineup. These services require a subscription fee, but they provide access to live TV and on-demand content from various networks, including ABC.

While it may be disappointing that ABC shows are not available on regular Hulu, there are still plenty of options to catch your favorite ABC programs through other streaming services or directly from ABC themselves.