Why am I not getting 3 months free Apple TV?

In recent weeks, many Apple users have been eagerly anticipating the launch of the new Apple TV+ streaming service. With its promise of high-quality original content and a star-studded lineup of shows and movies, it’s no wonder that people are excited to try it out. However, some users have been left wondering why they are not eligible for the much-talked-about three months of free access to Apple TV+. Let’s delve into the details and address some frequently asked questions.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV+?

A: Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered Apple Inc. It provides access to a wide range of original TV shows, movies, and documentaries produced Apple.

Q: Who is eligible for the three months of free access?

A: The three months of free access to Apple TV+ is available to customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac after September 10, 2019. This offer is limited to one per family sharing group.

Q: Why am I not eligible for the three months of free access?

A: There could be several reasons why you are not eligible for the three months of free access. One possibility is that you purchased your Apple device before September 10, 2019. Another reason could be that you are not part of a family sharing group, as the offer is limited to one per group.

Q: Can I still access Apple TV+ without the three months of free access?

A: Yes, you can still access Apple TV+ without the three months of free access. The service is available for a monthly subscription fee of $4.99, which provides access to all the content available on the platform.

While it may be disappointing for some users not to receive the three months of free access to Apple TV+, it’s important to remember that the service still offers great value for its price. With a growing library of original content and a user-friendly interface, Apple TV+ is certainly worth considering for those looking to expand their streaming options.