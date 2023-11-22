Why am I getting charged twice a month for YouTube TV?

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV, you may have noticed that you are being charged twice a month for the service. This unexpected double charge can be frustrating and confusing, leaving many users wondering why it is happening. In this article, we will explore the possible reasons behind this issue and provide some frequently asked questions to help clarify the situation.

Why am I being charged twice a month?

The most common reason for being charged twice a month for YouTube TV is that you have inadvertently signed up for two separate subscriptions. This can happen if you have multiple Google accounts and have subscribed to YouTube TV using different accounts. Each account will be billed separately, resulting in two charges.

Another possibility is that you have made changes to your subscription plan, such as upgrading or downgrading, which can trigger an additional charge. It is important to review your account settings and subscription details to ensure you are only subscribed once.

FAQ:

Q: How can I check if I have multiple subscriptions?

A: To check if you have multiple subscriptions, log in to your YouTube TV account and navigate to the “Settings” section. Under the “Membership” tab, you will find information about your subscription status and any additional subscriptions.

Q: How can I cancel the extra subscription?

A: If you have identified an extra subscription, you can cancel it logging in to the Google account associated with that subscription and following the cancellation process outlined YouTube TV.

Q: Will I be refunded for the extra charges?

A: Refunds for double charges depend on the specific circumstances and policies of YouTube TV. It is recommended to contact their customer support for assistance in resolving the issue and requesting a refund if applicable.

Q: How can I prevent double charges in the future?

A: To avoid being charged twice a month, ensure that you are subscribed to YouTube TV using only one Google account. Additionally, carefully review any changes made to your subscription plan to avoid unexpected charges.

In conclusion, being charged twice a month for YouTube TV can be attributed to multiple subscriptions or changes in your subscription plan. By reviewing your account settings and contacting customer support, you can resolve the issue and prevent future double charges.