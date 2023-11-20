Why am I being charged for CBS on Roku?

In recent times, many Roku users have been left puzzled unexpected charges appearing on their billing statements for CBS. This has led to a surge in inquiries and concerns about why these charges are being incurred. To shed some light on this matter, we have compiled a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) to help you understand the situation better.

FAQ:

Q: Why am I being charged for CBS on Roku?

A: The charges you are seeing on your billing statement are likely related to a subscription to CBS All Access, a streaming service that offers a wide range of CBS content, including live TV, original series, and on-demand shows. CBS All Access is a separate service from Roku, and therefore, it incurs its own subscription fees.

Q: Did Roku start charging for CBS?

A: No, Roku itself does not charge for CBS. The charges you are seeing are directly associated with CBS All Access, which is an independent streaming service available on the Roku platform.

Q: How can I cancel my CBS All Access subscription?

A: To cancel your CBS All Access subscription, you will need to visit the CBS website or use the CBS All Access app on your Roku device. Navigate to the account settings or subscription management section to find the cancellation option.

Q: Can I get a refund for the charges?

A: Refund policies vary depending on the terms and conditions of CBS All Access. It is recommended to contact CBS customer support directly to inquire about refund possibilities.

Q: Are there any free alternatives to CBS All Access on Roku?

A: While CBS All Access is a paid service, Roku offers a variety of free channels that provide access to a selection of CBS content. These channels may include limited episodes or delayed releases, but they can be a viable option for those seeking free access to CBS shows.

In conclusion, the charges you are seeing for CBS on Roku are likely related to a subscription to CBS All Access, a separate streaming service available on the Roku platform. To address any concerns or cancel your subscription, it is advisable to contact CBS All Access customer support directly.