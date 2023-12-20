Why Am I Being Charged for Amazon Music When I Have Prime?

If you are an Amazon Prime member and have recently noticed charges for Amazon Music on your account, you may be wondering why this is happening. After all, one of the benefits of being a Prime member is access to a wide range of music through Amazon Music at no additional cost. So, why are you being charged?

Understanding Amazon Music and Amazon Prime

Amazon Music is a streaming service offered Amazon that allows users to listen to a vast library of songs, albums, and playlists. It offers both a free version with limited features and a premium version called Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides unlimited access to millions of songs.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime is a subscription service that offers various benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Reading, and yes, access to a selection of music through Amazon Music.

Why the Charges?

If you are being charged for Amazon Music despite having an active Prime membership, there could be a few reasons for this:

1. Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription: It’s possible that you have inadvertently signed up for Amazon Music Unlimited, which is a separate subscription service that comes with a monthly fee. Check your account settings to see if you have an active Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

2. Family Plan: If you are part of an Amazon Household or Family Plan, it’s important to note that Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions are not included in the Prime benefits for additional adult members. Each adult member would need to have their own separate subscription.

3. Expired Prime Membership: If your Prime membership has expired or is no longer active, you will be charged for Amazon Music as it is no longer included in your benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How do I check if I have an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription?

A: Go to your Amazon account settings and navigate to the “Memberships & Subscriptions” section. There, you can see if you have an active Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

Q: Can I cancel my Amazon Music Unlimited subscription?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription at any time going to your account settings and managing your subscriptions.

Q: What should I do if I believe I am being wrongly charged for Amazon Music?

A: Contact Amazon customer support and explain the situation. They will be able to assist you in resolving any billing issues.

In conclusion, if you are being charged for Amazon Music despite having an active Prime membership, it’s important to check if you have inadvertently signed up for Amazon Music Unlimited or if your Prime membership has expired. By understanding the differences between these services and checking your account settings, you can ensure that you are only paying for the services you intend to use.