Why am I being charged $4.99 for Amazon Music?

In recent months, many Amazon Music users have been left puzzled a recurring charge of $4.99 on their credit card statements. This unexpected fee has sparked confusion and frustration among subscribers, prompting them to question the reason behind this additional cost. To shed light on the matter, we have delved into the details and compiled a comprehensive FAQ to address your concerns.

FAQ:

What is Amazon Music?

Amazon Music is a streaming service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides users with access to a vast library of songs, albums, and playlists that can be streamed on various devices.

What is the $4.99 charge for?

The $4.99 charge is associated with Amazon Music Unlimited, a premium subscription tier that offers additional features and a wider selection of music compared to the free version of Amazon Music.

Why am I being charged if I didn’t sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited?

There are a few possible explanations for this. Firstly, it’s important to check if any family members or authorized users on your Amazon account may have subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited without your knowledge. Additionally, some users may have unintentionally activated a free trial of the service, which automatically converts to a paid subscription if not canceled before the trial period ends.

How can I cancel the $4.99 charge?

To cancel the charge, you need to access your Amazon account settings and navigate to the Amazon Music section. From there, you can manage your subscription and cancel Amazon Music Unlimited if you no longer wish to use it.

Can I switch to the free version of Amazon Music?

Yes, Amazon Music offers a free version that allows users to access a limited selection of songs and playlists. By canceling your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, you will automatically revert to the free version.

Is there a way to get a refund for the charges?

If you believe the charges were made in error or without your consent, it is recommended to contact Amazon customer support. They will be able to assist you in resolving the issue and potentially provide a refund if applicable.

In conclusion, the $4.99 charge on your credit card statement is likely associated with Amazon Music Unlimited, a premium subscription tier of the Amazon Music streaming service. By reviewing your account settings and managing your subscription, you can easily cancel the charge if you no longer wish to utilize the additional features offered Amazon Music Unlimited.