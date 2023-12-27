Exploring the World of Museum-Inspired TikTok Content

In an era where social media channels are rapidly evolving, museums are finding creative ways to engage with younger and more diverse audiences. The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, took a leap into the world of TikTok launching a first-of-its-kind TikTok creator-in-residence program earlier this year.

Recognizing TikTok’s status as the fastest growing social media platform globally, the museum’s chief marketing officer, Derek O’Brien, and his team saw the potential for utilizing this platform to reach new audiences. Their TikTok journey began in April 2022 with the publication of their first video, showcasing different aspects of the museum and its programming. Social media manager, Ellie Dolan, then began trying out popular TikTok trends, such as capturing footage in the style of celebrated filmmaker Wes Anderson.

To further enhance their TikTok presence, the museum decided to establish a TikTok creator-in-residence program. This paid internship-like position required candidates to spend some days working from the museum. The job posting attracted numerous applicants, and after careful consideration, two creators were selected: Matt Green for the summer term and Vanessa Torres for the autumn.

The selection process focused on the creators’ personalities, passion for the museum, and their ability to produce engaging social media content. While follower numbers were not the sole criteria for selection, it is worth noting that both Green and Torres have amassed considerable TikTok followings.

Since the inception of the creator-in-residence program, the museum has experienced significant growth on TikTok. The number of followers has increased 160%, and video views have skyrocketed a phenomenal 3,000%. Notably, one particular video Matt Green, showcasing behind-the-scenes footage of an exhibit installation, went viral with over 123,000 views.

Both Green and Torres speak highly of their experiences as TikTok creators-in-residence at the museum. Green expressed his love for the job, calling it his favorite position to date. Looking forward, the Peabody Essex Museum plans to continue the program with two more creators scheduled for winter and spring 2024. With hopes of expanding to year-round coverage in the future, the museum aims to highlight the value of social media content creators in the art world.

The success of this groundbreaking initiative has not gone unnoticed, and O’Brien’s vision is for other institutions to follow suit. By showcasing the benefits and impact of these programs, the Peabody Essex Museum aims to inspire the establishment of similar initiatives in the art and cultural sphere. Through the TikTok creator-in-residence program, the museum conveys the message that being a social media content creator can be a fulfilling and respected career path within the realm of art institutions.