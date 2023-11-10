Exploring the Personal Preferences of Pro Wrestlers: A Different Perspective

Pro wrestlers have diverse opinions when it comes to engaging with fans on social media. While some embrace the platform as a way to connect with their fanbase, others, like ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston, choose to steer clear of social media altogether. In a recent interview, Kingston emphasized his belief in valuing the opinions of his peers over those of fans. He explained that he was raised to believe that personal opinions are just that – opinions – and that they hold no significant value.

Unlike some wrestlers who eagerly interact with fans online, Kingston sees social media as a breeding ground for negativity and toxicity. He expressed his frustration with encountering nasty comments about fellow wrestler Riho, which added to his decision to distance himself from social media. Kingston recounted a specific incident where he stumbled upon derogatory remarks made an anonymous user, ultimately leading him to abandon the platform entirely.

Interestingly, Kingston is not alone in his attitude towards social media. Another wrestler who rarely engages with fans online is Jon Moxley, Kingston’s former tag team partner. These wrestlers prioritize their mental well-being and focus on their craft rather than seeking validation or reacting to online criticism.

FAQ:

Q: Why do some pro wrestlers avoid social media?

A: Pro wrestlers like Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley choose to avoid social media due to the negative and toxic environment it can create. They prioritize their mental well-being and personal opinions over the often harsh opinions expressed fans.

Q: Is social media important for pro wrestlers?

A: While social media can be a valuable tool for pro wrestlers to connect with their fanbase and promote their work, it is not essential for all wrestlers. Some prefer to focus solely on their craft and maintain a distance from the online world.