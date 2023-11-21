Moderating Social Media Use: Finding a Healthy Balance

This article is part of Quarter Life, a series that explores the challenges and experiences of individuals in their twenties and thirties. From navigating careers to mental health concerns, this series delves into various aspects of this transformative period of life.

You may also enjoy reading:

– Three steps for getting over social media envy – advice from a psychologist

– How to challenge toxic behaviour and help someone being bullied or harassed at work

– Instagram is making you a worse tourist – here’s how to travel respectfully

In a recent study examining the effects of reducing social media use, participants were asked to abstain from social media for one week. Throughout the study, their behavior and experiences were monitored through surveys and computer tasks.

Although only a minority of participants completely abstained, the majority were able to significantly reduce their social media usage from an average of three to four hours a day to just half an hour. Even after the abstinence period, participants continued to use social media less frequently than before the study.

The impact of curbing social media use, however, did not result in an overall improvement in participants’ well-being. Surprisingly, there was a reduction in positive emotions reported during the abstinence period. This suggests that social media provides a source of social rewards, such as likes and followers, that contribute to compulsive checking.

As social animals, humans have an inherent need to feel connected and accepted. Social media offers a convenient platform to fulfill these needs, particularly in an increasingly remote working world. However, the pursuit of social rewards can quickly escalate, leading to negative experiences such as envy, fear of missing out (FOMO), and exposure to unpleasant or hateful comments.

Interestingly, reducing social media use also resulted in a decrease in negative emotions. Participants reported feeling less miserable, sad, and angry during the study. It appears that abstaining from social media can eliminate both positive and negative emotions, ultimately reaching a neutral effect on well-being.

Contrary to popular belief, the study found that participants did not experience increased desires or cravings to check their social media accounts. This challenges the notion of social media addiction and highlights the importance of exercising caution when using addiction terminology. Labeling individuals as “addicted” to social media can perpetuate stigma and overshadow underlying psychological issues.

Considering the mixed effects of social media, it may be more beneficial to focus on mindful use rather than complete abstinence. Similar to maintaining a balanced diet, it is important to set limits and be aware of how social media affects our overall well-being. By finding a healthy balance and understanding our personal limits, we can cultivate a more positive relationship with social media.

FAQ

Is it possible to be addicted to social media?

While excessive social media use can have negative effects on mental health and relationships, using the term “addiction” to describe it may not be appropriate. Addiction typically involves lasting changes in the brain’s reward system and implies a disease. It is crucial to exercise caution when labeling individuals as “addicted” to social media, as it may contribute to stigma and divert attention from underlying psychological issues.

What are the potential benefits of reducing social media use?

Reducing social media use can lead to decreased negative emotions, such as sadness and anger, as observed in the study. It can also help alleviate the pressure and comparison often associated with social media platforms. Additionally, moderating social media consumption, individuals may find more time for other activities, such as hobbies, personal connections, and self-care.

How can I maintain a healthy relationship with social media?

To foster a healthier relationship with social media, it is important to set boundaries and establish mindful habits. Consider monitoring and limiting your daily usage, curating your social media feed to include positive and meaningful content, and regularly taking breaks from social media. Engaging in offline activities, practicing self-reflection, and prioritizing genuine connections can also contribute to a more balanced approach to social media use.