The Suspension of “TheLiverDoc” Account Raises Legal Concerns in Defamation Case

A lower court in Bangalore recently suspended the account of hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as “TheLiverDoc,” on the microblogging platform X. The suspension order came after pharmaceutical and wellness company Himalaya Wellness filed a defamation suit against Philips, alleging that he made derogatory statements and materials about their products.

The court’s order to suspend Philips’ account raises several legal concerns. Firstly, the order was passed in an ex parte hearing, without giving Philips an opportunity to present his case. Secondly, the order does not provide clear reasoning for the suspension, making it unclear how the legal threshold for granting an interim injunction was fulfilled.

Moreover, the broad scope of the suspension, which applies to Philips’ entire account, is unprecedented in a defamation case. Typically, ad interim injunctions in such cases prohibit the defendant from making specific defamatory statements, rather than suspending their entire social media account. The court’s failure to provide a clear justification for this broad ban raises questions about the proportionality of the order.

It is important to note that lower court decisions like this one do not have binding value on higher courts. Therefore, this order will not serve as precedent for future cases. However, it does raise concerns about the implications for freedom of speech and the internet. With previous cases setting a precedent for global takedown orders, there is a risk that social media users, not just in India but worldwide, may face restrictions on their access to content that has not been judicially deemed defamatory in their own jurisdiction.

