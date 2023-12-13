Social Media Landscape shifts in 2023: A Year of Change

The year 2023 brought significant changes to the social media and publishing industry. It was a tumultuous year that saw the rise of AI, publishers defending their intellectual property, and major shifts in the social media landscape. While many stories made headlines, the industry’s leaders are now reflecting on the state of publishing as we head into 2024.

Twitter (formerly known as X) took center stage throughout the year, but its relevance and influence have diminished. Despite controversial statements and decisions made owner Elon Musk, Twitter/X has struggled to maintain its position in the market. Ad revenue declined, and user numbers dropped significantly. Advertisers and industry experts have long argued that Twitter lacks the media effectiveness and results compared to other major social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest stories in social media was the migration of advertisers, news publishers, and journalists away from Twitter/X to Meta’s Threads. This shift was fueled Twitter/X becoming a platform riddled with hate speech and misinformation, while Meta’s Threads offered a safer space for content creators. This move highlights the importance of trust and a more positive online environment for publishers and advertisers.

Another significant development in the social media landscape was the dominance of Meta, Google, and ByteDance. These three platforms captured the majority of social ad spend, with Meta successfully overcoming Apple’s App Tracking Transparency changes and expanding advertising opportunities on Instagram and WhatsApp. Google remained a formidable player in the digital space, especially through YouTube and the growing popularity of YouTube Shorts.

TikTok continued to shape the social media landscape, particularly among younger users who turned to the platform for news and entertainment. Its influence prompted publishers to shift their focus from written content to video and podcasts to reach new audiences. This change reflects the evolving preferences of consumers, who increasingly engage with short-form video content.

While some publishers formed alliances with social media companies, particularly Mail Metro Media’s active relationship with TikTok, others faced challenges. Local and regional press, in particular, expressed concerns about the impact of Google, Meta, and TikTok on journalism, perceiving them as “existential threats.” Facebook’s decision to deprecate its support for news further aggravated the situation, with publishers struggling to navigate the changing landscape.

Overall, the year 2023 marked a turning point in the social media and publishing industry. It witnessed the decline of Twitter/X, the dominance of Meta, Google, and ByteDance, and the growing influence of TikTok. Publishers had to adapt and embrace video content to connect with younger audiences, while grappling with the evolving relationship between Big Tech and news publishing. As we venture into 2024, the industry’s leaders face new challenges and opportunities in an ever-changing landscape.