Millions of Californians Face Soaring Gas and Electric Bills as Power Giant Increases Rates

In a stunning blow to Californians, the state commission quietly approved a significant increase in gas and electric bills just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Starting January 1, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), which serves 16 million people in California, will impose a 13% hike on the average household bill. This means an additional $32.50 per month or nearly $400 per year. Even low-income households eligible for PG&E discounts will see an average increase of $21 per month or an extra $250 per year.

However, the worst part is yet to come. These increases will not be the only ones. Ratepayer advocates warn that additional adjustments and a mid-2023 rate hike will further burden households. Mark Toney, Executive Director of TURN, the utility reform network, predicts that people might experience a $50 per month increase, amounting to an extra $600 per year.

What makes the situation even more challenging is the absence of a cap on rate increases for state-sanctioned monopolies like PG&E. The hope lies in the Public Utility Commission (PUC), the regulatory agency, to push back against excessive hikes. Unfortunately, recent evidence suggests that the PUC has been lenient in approving rate increases.

PG&E initially requested an average rate increase of over $38 per month, but the PUC approved $32.50. However, the lower revenue figure of $13.5 billion still represents an 11% increase from the previous year. Over the past four years, PG&E’s rate increases have far exceeded inflation, particularly affecting low-income households. These continuous hikes have put financial strain on families who are already grappling with rising costs of living and recovering from pandemic-related losses.

While the purpose of these rate hikes is to cover the cost of upgrading PG&E’s failing infrastructure and preventing wildfires, there are more cost-effective options available. The utility could adopt the “hardening” approach insulating existing power lines with fire-protective coating, a method that Southern California Edison has already implemented successfully. However, PG&E prefers the more expensive option of burying power lines, as it guarantees a higher return for the company and its shareholders.

Ultimately, lower-income households bear the brunt of these costs, even with PG&E discounts. The number of customers falling behind on their bills has sharply risen, indicating the increasing financial burden. Despite ongoing disasters caused PG&E and criticism from residents, the power company continues to receive approval for its favored plans.

It is evident that Californians are facing unprecedented challenges when it comes to gas and electric bills. As the state and regulatory agencies grapple with finding a balance between infrastructure upgrades and affordable power, it remains to be seen how these hikes will impact the lives of millions of residents.