WHSmith Trials Rebranding, Faces Criticism for Similarity to NHS Branding

WHSmith, a popular stationery and bookshop brand, recently conducted a trial rebrand in 10 of its English stores, replacing its full name with the abbreviation WHS on signage. However, the new logo has garnered criticism for its similarity to the branding of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). Customers have voiced their annoyance, stating that saying “WHS” takes just as long as “WHSmith” and that most people usually refer to the store as “Smith’s” for short, which was omitted from the new branding. Additionally, the rebranding has not been implemented in any of WHSmith’s Scotland stores, which account for 9% of the brand’s UK presence.

According to reports, WHSmith’s decision to rebrand comes after doubling its profits in a year, largely attributable to the recovery of air and rail travel following the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as expansion abroad and sales of electronics and premium food. The company currently operates stores in more than 30 countries and over 120 airports worldwide.

Retailing analyst Nick Bubb has criticized the rebranding, suggesting that the “S” in the WHS logo should have been designed in a different typeface to avoid resemblance to the NHS. WHSmith has acknowledged that the rebranding is in its early stages and is currently being trialed in a limited number of stores, with no guarantee of a wider rollout. The company has also emphasized that the signage aims to raise awareness about the products it offers in addition to the store logo.