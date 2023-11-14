Whose Whatsapp Story Can I See?

In the ever-evolving world of social media, Whatsapp has become one of the most popular messaging platforms. With its wide range of features, including the ability to share photos, videos, and text updates, Whatsapp has also introduced a feature called “Whatsapp Stories.” Similar to Instagram and Snapchat stories, Whatsapp Stories allow users to share moments from their day with their contacts. However, a common question that arises is, “Whose Whatsapp story can I see?”

Who can see my Whatsapp story?

By default, your Whatsapp story is visible to all your contacts. This means that anyone who has your phone number saved in their contacts list will be able to see your story. However, Whatsapp also provides the option to customize your privacy settings. You can choose to hide your story from specific contacts or make it visible to only a select few.

How can I control who sees my Whatsapp story?

To control who sees your Whatsapp story, follow these steps:

1. Open Whatsapp and go to the “Status” tab.

2. Tap on the three dots in the top-right corner to access the settings.

3. Select “Status privacy” to customize your privacy settings.

4. Choose from the options to make your story visible to everyone, only your contacts, or specific contacts.

Can I see someone’s Whatsapp story if they haven’t added me as a contact?

No, you cannot see someone’s Whatsapp story if they haven’t added you as a contact. Whatsapp Stories are only visible to those who have the person’s phone number saved in their contacts list.

Can I see who viewed my Whatsapp story?

Unfortunately, Whatsapp does not provide a feature to see who viewed your story. Unlike other social media platforms like Instagram, Whatsapp does not offer any insights or analytics regarding story views.

In conclusion, Whatsapp Stories are a great way to share moments with your contacts. By default, your story is visible to all your contacts, but you have the option to customize your privacy settings. Remember, you can only view someone’s Whatsapp story if they have added you as a contact.