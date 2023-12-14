Whose halftime show was the most-watched?

Super Bowl Halftime Shows: Which One Drew the Largest Audience?

Introduction

The Super Bowl halftime show has become an iconic event in American culture, attracting millions of viewers each year. With its extravagant performances and star-studded lineups, it’s no wonder that people eagerly anticipate this spectacle. But which halftime show has garnered the largest audience? Let’s delve into the numbers and find out.

The Battle of the Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Over the years, numerous legendary artists have graced the Super Bowl halftime stage, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. From Michael Jackson’s electrifying performance in 1993 to Beyoncé’s show-stopping act in 2013, each year brings a new level of entertainment. However, when it comes to the most-watched halftime show, one performance stands out above the rest.

The Record-Breaking Show

In 2015, pop sensation Katy Perry took the stage at Super Bowl XLIX, delivering a visually stunning and musically captivating performance. With special guest appearances Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott, Perry’s halftime show attracted a staggering 118.5 million viewers. This record-breaking number solidified her place in Super Bowl history.

FAQ

Q: What is the Super Bowl halftime show?

A: The Super Bowl halftime show is a live musical performance that takes place during the halftime break of the Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League (NFL).

Q: How long is the halftime show?

A: The halftime show typically lasts around 12-15 minutes, providing a brief but impactful entertainment experience for viewers.

Q: How is the viewership measured?

A: Viewership numbers are determined Nielsen ratings, which track the number of households watching a particular program or event.

Q: Has any other halftime show come close to Katy Perry’s record?

A: While several halftime shows have attracted substantial audiences, none have surpassed Katy Perry’s record of 118.5 million viewers.

Conclusion

The Super Bowl halftime show has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences around the world. While many memorable performances have graced the stage, Katy Perry’s 2015 show holds the record for the most-watched halftime performance to date. As we eagerly await future halftime shows, we can only wonder who will take the stage next and whether they will be able to surpass Perry’s remarkable achievement.