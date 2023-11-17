Who’s Will Smith Wife?

In the world of Hollywood, power couples often steal the spotlight, and one such couple that has captured the hearts of many is Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. With their successful careers and enduring love, they have become an iconic duo in the entertainment industry. But who exactly is Will Smith’s wife?

Jada Pinkett Smith, born on September 18, 1971, is an American actress, producer, and businesswoman. She first gained recognition for her role in the television series “A Different World” in the early 1990s. Since then, she has appeared in numerous films, including “The Nutty Professor,” “Set It Off,” and “Girls Trip.” Jada has also ventured into music, forming the nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom.

Jada and Will Smith tied the knot on December 31, 1997, after two years of dating. Their marriage has faced its fair share of challenges, but they have managed to overcome them and maintain a strong bond. The couple has two children together, Jaden and Willow Smith, both of whom have also pursued careers in the entertainment industry.

FAQ:

Q: How did Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith meet?

A: Will and Jada first met in 1994 when she auditioned for a role on his hit television show, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Although she didn’t get the part, they became friends and eventually started dating.

Q: Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith still together?

A: Yes, they are still happily married. Despite rumors and occasional controversies, the couple has remained committed to each other and often express their love and support publicly.

Q: What is Jada Pinkett Smith’s net worth?

A: As of 2021, Jada Pinkett Smith’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. She has earned her wealth through her successful acting career, business ventures, and endorsements.

In conclusion, Jada Pinkett Smith is a talented actress, producer, and businesswoman who has been married to Will Smith since 1997. Their enduring love and successful careers have made them one of Hollywood’s most beloved power couples. Despite the ups and downs, they continue to inspire many with their strong bond and commitment to each other.