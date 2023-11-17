Who’s Tom Cruise’s Wife?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships often capture the attention and curiosity of fans and media alike. One such relationship that has been the subject of much speculation and interest is that of Tom Cruise, one of the most iconic actors of our time. So, who is Tom Cruise’s wife? Let’s delve into the details.

The Answer: Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise’s wife is the talented actress Katie Holmes. The couple tied the knot in November 2006, in a lavish ceremony held at a castle in Italy. Their relationship quickly became a media sensation, with fans eagerly following their every move.

About Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes, born on December 18, 1978, in Toledo, Ohio, is an American actress and filmmaker. She rose to fame for her role as Joey Potter in the hit television series “Dawson’s Creek.” Holmes has also appeared in numerous films, including “Batman Begins” and “The Gift.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes still married?

A: No, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes divorced in 2012 after six years of marriage.

Q: Does Tom Cruise have any other wives?

A: Yes, Tom Cruise has been married three times. Before Katie Holmes, he was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990 and Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001.

Q: Do Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes have children together?

A: Yes, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes have one daughter named Suri, who was born in April 2006.

Q: What led to Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ divorce?

A: The exact reasons for their divorce remain private, but it is widely speculated that differences in their religious beliefs played a significant role.

In conclusion, Tom Cruise’s wife is Katie Holmes, an accomplished actress in her own right. Although their marriage ended in divorce, their relationship continues to captivate the public’s interest. As fans, we can only hope that both Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes find happiness in their respective lives and careers.