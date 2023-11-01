Amidst her divorce from Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner has been caught in a passionate embrace with a mysterious aristocrat in Paris. The lucky gentleman in question is Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson, the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray. Photographs taken outside Paris’s Gare du Nord train station captured the couple in a steamy kiss before they retreated to separate chauffeured cars.

Eyewitnesses report that Turner and Pearson likely traveled together on the Eurostar from London to Paris. Later on, they appeared together at an event held at Stade de France, where Turner unveiled the Rugby World Cup trophy. Though an unconventional date spot, perhaps they shared a casual meal in the stadium.

Peregrine Pearson is not a character from Harry Potter, but rather the first son of the 4th Viscount Cowdray. He is set to inherit his family’s publishing and education company. Interestingly, Pearson had recently ended his relationship with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark before being spotted publicly kissing Turner in Paris.

Both Turner and Jonas are going through a breakup, with the former couple having to navigate a custody trial for their two children. However, it seems that Turner has found solace in the arms of a British aristocrat, providing a much-needed distraction from the stresses of separation. Is there any better way to forget your troubles than being kissed a viscount in the City of Light?

