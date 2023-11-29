Who’s the only woman to have won the Booker Prize twice?

Breaking News: Hilary Mantel Becomes the First Woman to Win the Booker Prize Twice

In a historic moment for literature, Hilary Mantel has become the first woman to win the prestigious Booker Prize not once, but twice. The renowned British author, known for her captivating historical novels, has cemented her place in literary history with this remarkable achievement.

Mantel’s first Booker Prize victory came in 2009 for her novel “Wolf Hall,” a gripping portrayal of Thomas Cromwell’s rise to power in the court of King Henry VIII. This groundbreaking work captivated readers and critics alike, earning Mantel widespread acclaim and establishing her as a literary force to be reckoned with.

Now, more than a decade later, Mantel has once again claimed the coveted prize with the release of the final installment in her Cromwell trilogy, “The Mirror and the Light.” This long-awaited conclusion to the series delves deeper into the complex character of Thomas Cromwell, offering readers a mesmerizing exploration of power, politics, and human nature.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Booker Prize?

A: The Booker Prize, established in 1969, is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the world. It is awarded annually to the best original novel written in English and published in the United Kingdom.

Q: How many times has Hilary Mantel won the Booker Prize?

A: Hilary Mantel has won the Booker Prize twice. Her first victory was in 2009 for “Wolf Hall,” and she has now won it again in 2020 for “The Mirror and the Light.”

Q: Has any other woman won the Booker Prize more than once?

A: No, Hilary Mantel is the first and only woman to have won the Booker Prize twice.

Q: What makes Hilary Mantel’s achievement significant?

A: Hilary Mantel’s double Booker Prize win is a groundbreaking moment for women in literature. It highlights her exceptional talent and the recognition she has received for her remarkable contributions to the literary world.

Q: What impact has Mantel’s work had on the literary landscape?

A: Mantel’s novels have had a profound impact on the literary landscape, redefining historical fiction and captivating readers with her meticulous research, vivid storytelling, and compelling characters. Her work has inspired a new generation of writers and elevated the genre to new heights.

As the literary world celebrates Hilary Mantel’s extraordinary achievement, her double Booker Prize win serves as a testament to her unparalleled talent and the enduring power of her storytelling. With her captivating narratives and meticulous attention to detail, Mantel has undoubtedly secured her place among the literary greats.