Exploring the Viral TikTok Song: A Tale of a Lighthearted Puppet Show

If you’ve been active on TikTok recently, you might have stumbled upon a catchy tune that goes like this: “Who’s that wonderful girl? Could she be any cuter?” This infectious song has gone viral on the app, becoming the backdrop for various videos that revolve around excitement or uplifting others. These videos feature a small green puppet wearing a pink tiara and holding a wand, while an older orange puppet sings the lyrics, showering praise on his three-year-old granddaughter.

It turns out that this song originates from an old Canadian children’s series called Nanalan, created Jamie Shannon and Jason Hopley. The show, which made its debut in 1999, portrays heartwarming moments between a grandmother-granddaughter puppet duo named Mona and Nana Bea (voiced Shannon and Hopley). The majority of the show takes place in the grandmother’s backyard, humorously referred to Mona as “Nanalan” or “Nana Land”.

Although Nanalan gained attention in 2016 on platforms like Tumblr and Instagram due to its unique, lo-fi style and dreamlike storylines, it has now found a new wave of popularity on TikTok. A video shared in October featuring the exact clip from Nanalan, where Mona’s grandmother sings to her while she enters the room dressed as a princess, caught the attention of millions of TikTok users, amassing nearly 10 million views.

The viral nature of the song can be attributed to its relatability and wholesomeness, as it is often used in TikTok videos to hype oneself up before starting the day or to encourage and support loved ones. The captions accompanying the videos emphasize the song’s purpose, such as “Me hyping myself up before leaving for class everyday” or “Me hyping up my little sister after she got a new outfit”. Additionally, the song has been creatively used in relationship memes and cat-related content.

While some TikTok trends tend to take on a gendered aspect, this particular trend remains lighthearted and accessible to all users. Its wide appeal and popularity highlight the ability of TikTok to bring old and forgotten media back into relevance. Thanks to the app, a nearly two-decade-old puppet show has gained newfound attention and the viral song is unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nanalan?

Nanalan is a Canadian children’s series created Jamie Shannon and Jason Hopley. First airing in 1999, the show revolves around the daily adventures of Mona and her grandmother Nana Bea, portrayed puppet characters.

How did the Nanalan song go viral on TikTok?

A video clip featuring the Nanalan song, showing Mona’s grandmother singing to her while she enters the room dressed as a princess, gained significant popularity on TikTok. This video garnered millions of views and sparked a trend of using the song as a backdrop for various relatable and wholesome videos on the platform.

What are some examples of TikTok videos featuring the Nanalan song?

The Nanalan song has been used in TikTok videos to hype oneself up, encourage others, and showcase cute and heartwarming moments. Examples include videos captioned “Me hyping myself up before leaving for class everyday” and “Me hyping up my little sister after she got a new outfit”. The song has also been incorporated into relationship memes and cat-related content.

Why has the Nanalan trend on TikTok been well-received?

The Nanalan trend on TikTok has been praised for its relatability and wholesomeness. The song’s catchy lyrics and the heartwarming nature of the show appeal to users, creating an uplifting and positive trend on the platform.