Who’s Selena Gomez Mom?

In the world of celebrities, it’s not uncommon for fans to be curious about the personal lives of their favorite stars. One question that often arises is, “Who is Selena Gomez’s mom?” Selena Gomez, the talented singer, actress, and producer, has a close relationship with her mother, Mandy Teefey.

Mandy Teefey, born Amanda Dawn Cornett, is an American actress and producer. She was born on April 16, 1976, in Dallas, Texas. Mandy married Ricardo Joel Gomez in 1992, and they welcomed their daughter Selena Marie Gomez on July 22, 1992. However, Mandy and Ricardo divorced when Selena was just five years old.

Despite the separation, Mandy has remained an integral part of Selena’s life. She has been a supportive and loving mother, guiding Selena through her journey in the entertainment industry. Mandy has also been involved in Selena’s career, serving as her manager for a significant period.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Is Mandy Teefey Selena Gomez’s biological mother?

A: Yes, Mandy Teefey is Selena Gomez’s biological mother.

Q: What is Mandy Teefey’s profession?

A: Mandy Teefey is an actress and producer.

Q: Did Mandy Teefey divorce Selena Gomez’s father?

A: Yes, Mandy Teefey divorced Ricardo Joel Gomez when Selena was five years old.

Q: Is Mandy Teefey still involved in Selena Gomez’s career?

A: While Mandy is no longer Selena’s manager, she continues to support and guide Selena in her career.

In conclusion, Mandy Teefey is Selena Gomez’s mother. Despite their divorce, Mandy has played a significant role in Selena’s life, both as a mother and as a guiding force in her career. Their close bond is evident, and Mandy’s support has undoubtedly contributed to Selena’s success in the entertainment industry.