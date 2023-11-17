Who’s Selena Gomez Manager?

In the world of entertainment, having a talented manager your side can make all the difference. They are the ones responsible for guiding an artist’s career, negotiating deals, and ensuring their success in the industry. When it comes to the multi-talented Selena Gomez, many wonder who is the mastermind behind her flourishing career. Let’s delve into the world of Selena Gomez’s management and find out who is pulling the strings.

Meet Aleen Keshishian – The Woman Behind the Scenes

Selena Gomez’s manager is none other than Aleen Keshishian. With years of experience in the entertainment industry, Keshishian has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with. She is the founder and CEO of Lighthouse Management & Media, a company that represents a diverse range of talent, including actors, directors, and musicians. Keshishian has been managing Gomez’s career since 2014 and has played a pivotal role in shaping her success.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does a manager do?

A: A manager is responsible for overseeing an artist’s career, making strategic decisions, negotiating contracts, and handling day-to-day operations.

Q: How important is a manager in the entertainment industry?

A: A manager is crucial in the entertainment industry as they provide guidance, support, and connections that can help an artist navigate their career successfully.

Q: How did Selena Gomez and Aleen Keshishian come together?

A: Selena Gomez and Aleen Keshishian were introduced through a mutual friend in the industry. Impressed Keshishian’s expertise and track record, Gomez decided to bring her on board as her manager.

Q: What has Aleen Keshishian done for Selena Gomez’s career?

A: Keshishian has played a significant role in Gomez’s career, helping her transition from a Disney Channel star to a successful musician and actress. She has guided Gomez through various projects, including her music albums, film roles, and philanthropic endeavors.

Conclusion

Aleen Keshishian has proven herself to be an invaluable asset to Selena Gomez’s career. With her expertise and guidance, Gomez has achieved remarkable success in the entertainment industry. As Gomez continues to evolve as an artist, it is clear that Keshishian will be there every step of the way, ensuring her continued triumphs.