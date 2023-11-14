Who’s Selena Gomez Dating?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is: Who is Selena Gomez dating? The talented singer and actress has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, and fans are always eager to know the latest scoop on her love life. Let’s dive into the details and find out who has captured Selena’s heart this time.

The Weeknd

One of Selena’s most well-known relationships was with Canadian singer The Weeknd. The couple started dating in early 2017 and quickly became one of Hollywood’s hottest pairs. They attended red carpet events together, shared adorable photos on social media, and even collaborated on a song. However, their romance eventually fizzled out, and they called it quits later that year.

Justin Bieber

Selena’s on-again, off-again relationship with pop superstar Justin Bieber has been the subject of much speculation and media attention. The couple first started dating in 2010 and had a tumultuous relationship filled with breakups and makeups. Despite their rollercoaster romance, they always seemed to find their way back to each other. However, their love story finally came to an end in 2018.

FAQ

Q: Is Selena Gomez currently dating anyone?

A: As of the latest reports, Selena Gomez is not publicly dating anyone.

Q: Who was Selena Gomez’s first boyfriend?

A: Selena Gomez’s first high-profile relationship was with fellow Disney Channel star Nick Jonas. They dated briefly in 2008.

Q: Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber still friends?

A: While their romantic relationship is over, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have remained friends. They have both expressed their support for each other’s careers in interviews and on social media.

Q: Has Selena Gomez ever been married?

A: No, Selena Gomez has never been married.

In the world of celebrity dating, Selena Gomez’s love life has always been a topic of fascination. While she may not currently be in a public relationship, fans will undoubtedly continue to follow her journey and eagerly await any news of a new romance. As the saying goes, love is unpredictable, and who knows who Selena Gomez will be dating next?