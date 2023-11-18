Who’s Selena Gomez Dating 2023?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is, “Who is Selena Gomez dating in 2023?” The talented singer and actress has had her fair share of high-profile relationships in the past, and fans are always eager to know about her love life. While it’s important to respect Gomez’s privacy, here’s what we know so far.

Current Relationship Status

As of now, Selena Gomez has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship. She has been focusing on her career and personal growth, often sharing her journey with her fans on social media. It’s possible that she is keeping her romantic life private or simply enjoying some time being single.

Past Relationships

Gomez has had a number of well-known relationships in the past. She famously dated fellow musician Justin Bieber on and off for several years before finally calling it quits in 2018. She has also been linked to other celebrities such as The Weeknd and Zedd. However, it’s important to note that these relationships are in the past, and Gomez has moved on since then.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Selena Gomez currently dating anyone?

A: As of now, there is no public confirmation of Gomez being in a relationship.

Q: Who was Selena Gomez’s last known boyfriend?

A: Selena Gomez’s last known boyfriend was Justin Bieber, with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Q: Has Selena Gomez been linked to any other celebrities recently?

A: There have been no recent reports or rumors linking Selena Gomez to any specific celebrities.

Q: Is Selena Gomez open about her dating life?

A: Gomez has been known to keep her personal life private, and she may choose not to share details about her dating life with the public.

While fans may be curious about Selena Gomez’s dating life, it’s important to remember that celebrities are entitled to their privacy. As fans, we should respect their boundaries and focus on supporting their careers and personal growth. As for who Selena Gomez is dating in 2023, only time will tell.