Who’s Selena Gomez Dating?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is: Who is Selena Gomez dating? The talented singer and actress has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, and fans are always eager to know the latest scoop on her love life. Let’s dive into the details and find out who has captured Selena’s heart.

The Weeknd: One of Selena’s most well-known relationships was with Canadian singer The Weeknd. The couple started dating in early 2017 and their romance quickly became the talk of the town. They attended numerous red carpet events together and even collaborated on a song. However, after nearly a year together, they called it quits in late 2017, citing busy schedules as the reason for their breakup.

Justin Bieber: Selena’s on-again, off-again relationship with pop sensation Justin Bieber has been the subject of much speculation and media attention. The couple first started dating in 2010 and had a tumultuous relationship filled with breakups and makeups. Despite their rollercoaster romance, they always seemed to find their way back to each other. However, their relationship finally came to an end in 2018.

FAQ:

Q: Is Selena Gomez currently dating anyone?

A: As of the latest reports, Selena Gomez is not publicly dating anyone.

Q: Who was Selena Gomez’s first boyfriend?

A: Selena Gomez’s first high-profile relationship was with fellow Disney star Nick Jonas. They dated briefly in 2008.

Q: Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber still friends?

A: While their romantic relationship may be over, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have stated that they still care about each other and remain friends.

Q: Has Selena Gomez ever been married?

A: No, Selena Gomez has never been married.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez has had her fair share of high-profile relationships, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. While she may not be currently dating anyone, her love life has certainly been eventful. As a public figure, it’s no surprise that people are curious about who Selena Gomez is dating, but ultimately, her personal life remains her own.