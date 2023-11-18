Who’s Selena Gomez Best Friend?

In the world of Hollywood, friendships can be fleeting and ever-changing. However, there is one friendship that has stood the test of time and continues to capture the hearts of fans worldwide. We are, of course, talking about Selena Gomez and her best friend.

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented singer, actress, and producer, has been in the spotlight since her early days on the Disney Channel. Throughout her career, she has been open about the importance of friendship and the role it plays in her life. But who exactly is Selena Gomez’s best friend?

The Answer: Courtney Barry

Selena Gomez’s best friend is none other than Courtney Barry. The two have been inseparable for years and have shared countless memories together. Courtney, like Selena, is no stranger to the entertainment industry. She has worked as a producer and has even made appearances in some of Selena’s music videos.

Their friendship began long before Selena rose to fame, and they have supported each other through thick and thin. From celebrating birthdays to attending red carpet events, Selena and Courtney have been there for each other every step of the way.

FAQ:

Q: How did Selena Gomez and Courtney Barry meet?

A: Selena and Courtney met when they were just kids and instantly clicked. They attended the same school and quickly became best friends.

Q: Are there any other close friends in Selena Gomez’s life?

A: While Courtney Barry is Selena’s best friend, she also has a close-knit group of friends that she considers family. Some notable names include Taylor Swift, Francia Raisa, and Raquelle Stevens.

Q: How do Selena Gomez and Courtney Barry maintain their friendship?

A: Despite their busy schedules, Selena and Courtney make it a priority to spend quality time together. They often go on vacations, have movie nights, and support each other’s endeavors.

Q: Have Selena Gomez and Courtney Barry ever had any public disagreements?

A: Like any friendship, Selena and Courtney have had their fair share of ups and downs. However, they have always managed to work through their differences and come out stronger on the other side.

In a world where friendships can be fleeting, Selena Gomez and Courtney Barry’s bond is a shining example of true friendship. Their unwavering support for each other and the memories they have created together have solidified their place as Hollywood’s ultimate best friends.