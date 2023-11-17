Who’s Scarlett Johansson’s Husband?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities’ personal lives often become a topic of great interest and curiosity. One such celebrity who has been in the spotlight for her relationships is the talented and beautiful actress, Scarlett Johansson. Fans and media alike have been eager to know about the man who holds the heart of this renowned actress. So, who is Scarlett Johansson’s husband?

Scarlett Johansson is currently married to Colin Jost, an American comedian, writer, and actor. Jost is best known for his work as a writer and cast member on the popular sketch comedy show, “Saturday Night Live.” The couple first met in 2006 when Johansson hosted an episode of the show. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that they began dating. After two years of courtship, they announced their engagement in May 2019 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in October 2020.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Scarlett Johansson?

A: Scarlett Johansson is an acclaimed American actress known for her versatile performances in movies such as “Lost in Translation,” “The Avengers,” and “Marriage Story.”

Q: Who is Colin Jost?

A: Colin Jost is an American comedian, writer, and actor. He is most famous for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and has also written for various publications.

Q: When did Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost get married?

A: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married in October 2020.

Q: Did Scarlett Johansson have any previous marriages?

A: Yes, Scarlett Johansson has been married twice before. Her previous spouses were Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac.

Q: Does Scarlett Johansson have any children?

A: Yes, Scarlett Johansson has a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson’s husband is Colin Jost, a talented comedian and writer. The couple’s relationship has captured the attention of fans and media alike, and their recent marriage has only added to the intrigue surrounding their love story. As they continue to make waves in their respective careers, fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on this power couple.