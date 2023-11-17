Who’s Scarlett Johansson Married To?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of discussion. One such relationship that has captured the attention of fans and media alike is that of Scarlett Johansson, the talented and beautiful actress known for her roles in films like “Lost in Translation” and “The Avengers.” So, who is Scarlett Johansson married to? Let’s find out.

Scarlett Johansson is currently married to Colin Jost, an American comedian, writer, and actor. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020, after dating for a couple of years. Colin Jost is best known for his work as a writer and cast member on the popular sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live.” He has also written for various publications and co-hosts the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

FAQ:

Q: When did Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost get married?

A: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married in October 2020.

Q: How long have Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost been dating?

A: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been dating for a couple of years before getting married.

Q: What is Colin Jost known for?

A: Colin Jost is known for his work as a writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and co-hosting the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Q: What are some of Scarlett Johansson’s famous movies?

A: Some of Scarlett Johansson’s famous movies include “Lost in Translation,” “The Avengers,” and “Marriage Story.”

The couple has managed to keep their relationship relatively private, with limited public appearances together. However, they have occasionally shared glimpses of their love and support for each other on social media. Fans have been thrilled to see this talented duo find happiness together.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson is married to Colin Jost, a comedian and writer known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” Their relationship has been a source of fascination for fans, and they continue to support each other in their respective careers.