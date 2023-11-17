Who’s Scarlett Johansson Dating?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of discussion. One name that frequently pops up in these conversations is Scarlett Johansson, the talented and stunning actress known for her roles in movies like “Lost in Translation” and “The Avengers.” With her immense popularity, fans are always curious about who she is dating. Let’s take a closer look at Scarlett Johansson’s love life and find out who she is currently romantically linked with.

Over the years, Scarlett Johansson has been involved in several high-profile relationships. She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. Following their divorce, she had a brief marriage to journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a daughter named Rose. However, the couple split in 2017.

Currently, Scarlett Johansson is dating Colin Jost, a comedian and writer known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” The couple first met in 2006 when Johansson hosted an episode of the show. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that they started dating. Since then, they have been spotted together at various events and have even made public appearances as a couple.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Scarlett Johansson?

A: Scarlett Johansson is a renowned American actress known for her roles in movies like “Lost in Translation,” “The Avengers,” and “Marriage Story.”

Q: Who was Scarlett Johansson previously married to?

A: Scarlett Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017.

Q: Who is Scarlett Johansson currently dating?

A: Scarlett Johansson is currently dating comedian and writer Colin Jost, known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.”

Q: How did Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost meet?

A: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost first met in 2006 when Johansson hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.” However, they didn’t start dating until 2017.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson is currently in a relationship with Colin Jost. As one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses, her love life continues to captivate fans and media alike. While celebrity relationships may come and go, it’s always interesting to see who the stars are dating and how their personal lives intertwine with their successful careers.