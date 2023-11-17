Who’s Rihanna’s Parents?

In the world of music and entertainment, Rihanna is a name that needs no introduction. With her mesmerizing voice, captivating performances, and trendsetting style, she has become one of the most influential and successful artists of our time. But have you ever wondered about the people who raised this global superstar? Let’s take a closer look at Rihanna’s parents.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was born on February 20, 1988, in Saint Michael, Barbados. Her mother, Monica Braithwaite, is a retired accountant and her father, Ronald Fenty, worked as a warehouse supervisor. Despite their modest backgrounds, they played a significant role in shaping Rihanna’s career and supporting her dreams.

FAQ:

Q: What is an accountant?

An accountant is a professional who specializes in managing financial records, preparing tax returns, and providing financial advice to individuals or organizations.

Q: What is a warehouse supervisor?

A warehouse supervisor is responsible for overseeing the operations and employees in a warehouse, ensuring efficient storage, inventory management, and timely delivery of goods.

Rihanna’s parents divorced when she was just 14 years old, but their influence on her life remained strong. In interviews, Rihanna has spoken fondly of her parents and their impact on her upbringing. She credits her mother for instilling a strong work ethic and her father for introducing her to music at a young age.

While Rihanna’s parents may not be as well-known as their famous daughter, their support and guidance have undoubtedly played a crucial role in her success. They have witnessed her rise to stardom and continue to be proud of her achievements.

In conclusion, Rihanna’s parents, Monica Braithwaite and Ronald Fenty, have been instrumental in shaping the superstar we know today. Their love, support, and influence have helped Rihanna become the global icon she is, and their story serves as a reminder of the importance of family in achieving one’s dreams.